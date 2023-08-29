Tuesday, August 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Church reduces levy, plans for complete phase out

The Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma has reduced the annual member levy for its members from $15 to $13.50 and plans to completely phase out the levy.

Confirming this while opening the annual conference of the Church in Suva on Monday, outgoing President,  Reverend Ili Vunisuwai said the levy has been around for more than 188 years and they are looking to move into a new direction.

Rev Vunisuwai said the business arm of the Church- Lakoyani Management Company allocated a substantial amount of funding to help run the day to day operational affairs.

The week-long conference continues today at Furnival Park in Toorak.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

BOG semifinals shift to Suva

The semifinals and final of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cre...
News

Juveniles targeted by drug peddlers...

Involvement of juveniles in drug related activities, and the potent...
News

Rev Turagavou to carry on with curr...

Newly elected President of the Methodist Church, Reverend Dr Semisi...
Rugby

Flying Fijians enter WCup with best...

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians head to the Rugby World Cup in France...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

BOG semifinals shift to Suva

Football
The semifi...

Juveniles targeted by drug peddl...

News
Involvemen...

Rev Turagavou to carry on with c...

News
Newly elec...

Flying Fijians enter WCup with b...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Development requires open dialog...

News
Minister f...

Unvaxxed Church Ministers, Clerg...

News
Church Min...

Popular News

AG instruct officers to visit th...

News
Attorney G...

Naikabula scores in Japan’s warm...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Rabuka in Vanuatu for MSG meetin...

News
Prime Mini...

11 scholarships for Fijians in S...

News
Ministry o...

Loopholes in current Surfing Are...

News
Attorney-G...

Supervision of children should b...

News
As student...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

BOG semifinals shift to Suva