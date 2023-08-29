Church reduces levy, plans for complete phase out

The Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma has reduced the annual member levy for its members from $15 to $13.50 and plans to completely phase out the levy.

Confirming this while opening the annual conference of the Church in Suva on Monday, outgoing President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai said the levy has been around for more than 188 years and they are looking to move into a new direction.

Rev Vunisuwai said the business arm of the Church- Lakoyani Management Company allocated a substantial amount of funding to help run the day to day operational affairs.

The week-long conference continues today at Furnival Park in Toorak.