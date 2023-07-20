Cleevely is new goalkeeper coach for 3yrs

Fiji Football Association has confirmed the appointment of experienced Les Cleevely as the new goalkeeper coach for the national football teams for the next three years.

Cleevely comes in place of Robert Mimms, whose one year contract with the Fiji FA ended in June.

The 59-year-old arrived in the country on Friday with lots of experience as a goalkeeper coach for nearly 30 years.

He has huge qualifications with a UEFA “A” license Coaching Certificate, UEFA “A” license goalkeeper coaching certificate, Advanced Emergency First Aid Certified level four gym Instructor, SAQ Diploma, and Sports Psychology Degree.

Cleevely also played as a professional player for Southampton FC, Notts County, Kungsbaka FC, Sweden, and Crystal Palace FC.

His experience as a goalkeeper coach:

Fulham FC- 1999-2002- Academy Goalkeeping Coach, under 17, under 19.

Crystal Palace FC-2004-2005- 1st Team Goalkeeping Coach.

Tottenham FC-2005-2007- Academy Goalkeeping Coach/ Goalkeeping Scout 9-18.

Chelsea FC-2007-2010- Academy Goalkeeping Coach ages 8-16, Goalkeeping Coaches Co-ordinator 8–16, Coach U16.

Harrodian School 2010-2015- Sports Teacher ages from 9-18.

Carshalton Academy 2016-2018- Manager / Head Coach.

Bangladesh National team 2019-2020- Goalkeeping coach.

Jamshedpur FC (Indian super league winners) 2021- 2022-Head of Goalkeeping.

East Bengal (Indian super league)2020-2021 Head of Goalkeeping.