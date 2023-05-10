Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Close to $900M in budget support already, ADB

The Government has received close to $900 million in funding support from the Asian Development Bank, to mitigate the health and economic catastrophe induced by the pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Prof Biman Prasad said Fiji is indebted to ADB for its steadfast support during the pandemic; however, there is a need for more concessional resources and grants to support Fiji’s ongoing economic recovery efforts.

During the Minister’s meeting with the Asian Development President Masatsugu Asakawa, Prof Prasad also addressed the urgent need for climate change support, specifically climate adaptation for Fiji.

He said it was pivot to build a more resilient infrastructure – and investments were needed to reduce the vulnerability of Pacific Island Nations to the impacts of climate change.

“Fiji welcomes ADB’s continued support in this regard.”

Discussions also focused on ADB’s support towards investments in the water sector, road infrastructure and bridge replacement, Suva port relocation, blue economy and private sector financing.

The meeting underscored the importance of ADB’s partnership with Fiji in supporting the country’s ongoing economic recovery efforts and climate adaptation and resilience building. ADB’s continued support is critical to ensuring that Fiji and other Pacific island nations can overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic and climate change.

“Fiji is committed to working closely with ADB to strengthen its strategic and development partnership and invited the President to visit to Fiji later this year,” the Minister added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
