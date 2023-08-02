Wednesday, August 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

CLRC holds consultations with FEO

The Fijian Elections Office held a consultation on Fiji’s democratic processes with a delegation from the Constitutional and Law Reform Commission (CLRC) from Papua New Guinea today.

In receiving the delegation, Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa, said the FEO was grateful for the opportunity and is ready to support the CLRC in any way it could.

“We thank the CLRC for choosing to hold consultations with us and we understand the importance of the mandate that is before you and we will support you in whatever way we can.”

The CLRC is currently undertaking a review of the Constitutional and Legal Frameworks in PNG under the directive of the Governor-General H.E Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae on the advice of the Prime Minister of PNG.

As part of their international consultation phase, they are conducting consultations with organisations in Fiji and Australia being one of them.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023-24 National Budget

Incorrect price list circulated on ...

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has clarified that t...
2023 Battle of Giants

Navua preps well for Battle of Gian...

Navua is leaving no stones unturned as they prepare for next week's...
News

19-year-old remanded over Suva murd...

A 19-year-old man has been remanded in custody over the murder of a...
2023 Battle of Giants

BOG knockout stage rescheduled to S...

The knockout stage of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-cream ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Incorrect price list circulated ...

2023-24 National Budget
The Fijian...

Navua preps well for Battle of G...

2023 Battle of Giants
Navua is l...

19-year-old remanded over Suva m...

News
A 19-year-...

BOG knockout stage rescheduled t...

2023 Battle of Giants
The knocko...

Waqa testifies in Bainimarama, Q...

News
Former Dir...

Fiji Pearls suffer another big l...

Netball
The Fiji P...

Popular News

‘The Ball’ arrives i...

Football
The 85th O...

Flying Fijians back in top ten

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Two new Supreme Court judges

News
Two new Su...

Fiji to host MACEST in 2026

News
Fiji will ...

Woman to front court over stabbi...

News
A 31-year-...

Fijian Holdings works on setting...

News
Fijian Hol...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023-24 National Budget

Incorrect price list circulated on social media: FCCC