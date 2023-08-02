CLRC holds consultations with FEO

The Fijian Elections Office held a consultation on Fiji’s democratic processes with a delegation from the Constitutional and Law Reform Commission (CLRC) from Papua New Guinea today.

In receiving the delegation, Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa, said the FEO was grateful for the opportunity and is ready to support the CLRC in any way it could.

“We thank the CLRC for choosing to hold consultations with us and we understand the importance of the mandate that is before you and we will support you in whatever way we can.”

The CLRC is currently undertaking a review of the Constitutional and Legal Frameworks in PNG under the directive of the Governor-General H.E Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae on the advice of the Prime Minister of PNG.

As part of their international consultation phase, they are conducting consultations with organisations in Fiji and Australia being one of them.