Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Coach walks out as Labasa registers win

Coach Intiaz Khan walked out as drama unfolded in Labasa’s 3-2 win over Tailevu Naitasiri in their second Group A match of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva today.

Khan looked dejected as he walked out towards the end of the first spell and did not return to the bench when the second half commenced, allowing Mohammed Kasim to take charge.

Khan and Labasa officials are expected to comment on reasons for his walkout a little later.

In the match proper, Rusiate Doidoi gave the Northerners the lead in the fifth minute after connecting well with a Christopher Wasasala pass and slamming the ball past a hapless Samuela Nasava who stood in goal as a replacement for injured Jason Rokovucake.

Labasa led 1-0 at the break but Tailevu Naitasiri entered the second spell with a slightly different approach and levelled the match through Mosese Nabose in the 56th minute.

Further goals from midfielders Ilaisa Nayasi and Ilisoni Loloivalu put the Babasiga Lions ahead but a Prashant Chand screamer towards the end of the match somewhat threatened the final outcome.

Experience and patience proved pivotal as Labasa managed to cling onto the lead to register its first win of the tournament and stay in hunt for a semifinal spot.

Extra Supermarket Labasa will play RC Manubhai Ba in its final group match at 7pm tomorrow while Security Systems Management / Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri will come up against Tigers Restaurant Lautoka at 1pm.

The teams:

Labasa– Simione Tamanisau (C), Iliesa Lino, Edwin Sahayam, Ilaisa Nayasi, Rusiate Doidoi (Netani Suluka), Christopher Wasasala (Josua Raqamu), Ilisoni Loloivalu, Ashnil Raju (Simione Ragoneturaga), Shivam Shandil (Luke Savu), Lekima Gonerau, Taniela Waqa.

Tailevu Naitasiri– Samuela Nasava, Prashant Chand, Sikeli Tuiloma, Abhishek Deo, Mosese Nabose (C), Mohammed Rasasa, France Catarogo, Geary Kubu, Asaeli Tunidau, Evander Nasova, Lorima Batirerega Junior.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
2023 IDC

Opening loss boosted Labasa’s confidence