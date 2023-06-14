Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Coalition partners to meet monthly

SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa says that the Coalition Partners Meeting, held yesterday, will now be conducted every month.

Speaking to FijiLive, Takayawa said this meeting will coincide with the second Cabinet Meeting of every month.

Takayawa said yesterday’s meeting was something that SODELPA’s Management Board had requested – which was done.

“Like the Minister of i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu said the Coalition partners are very much married to this coalition agreement… and I have already explained, the partners will get together and reflect on what has happened the last six months by having that meeting yesterday,” Takayawa said.

SODELPA General Secretary indicated added yesterday’s Coalition Partners Meeting was robust and that the Parties needed to reflect on the last six months, what has been done and what’s not.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
