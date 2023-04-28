Cohesive collaboration needed for policy making

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna says sustainable development is fully realized when Government works with partners and stakeholders to ensure there is cohesive collaboration in policy making.

Speaking at the Policy Coherence for Sustainable Development forum organized by the University of Fiji, Tubuna said people are at the heart of Government’s work.

He said as we move into recovery after the pandemic, Fiji’s economy should focus on resilience – the tourism and agricultural sectors continue to be main drivers of Fiji’s economic growth and part of key forward-looking initiatives for Fiji.

“There are great opportunities for growth and expansion going forward. The agricultural sector is certainly one which we can build one.”

“The sugar industry has long been seen as a foundational sector for Fiji but over the years, we have seen a considerable downturn,” he said.

Tubuna said several challenges identified including vulnerability to climate change, financial constraints, lack of labour and others that must be analysed comprehensively to ascertain how we can best move forward with this sector.

He added collaboration and partnering with different sectors and relevant stakeholders is key.

“We should not work in silos because we risk duplicating policy initiatives and actions. Our strength is our people. It is through our people that we will create a future that truly leaves no one behind.”