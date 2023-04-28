Friday, April 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Cohesive collaboration needed for policy making

The Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna speaks during the opening of the “Waste Management and Pollution Control (WMPC)” roundtable discussion at the Radisson Blu Resort in Nadi. Photos courtesy of the Fiji Government.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna says sustainable development is fully realized when Government works with partners and stakeholders to ensure there is cohesive collaboration in policy making.

Speaking at the Policy Coherence for Sustainable Development forum organized by the University of Fiji, Tubuna said people are at the heart of Government’s work.

He said as we move into recovery after the pandemic, Fiji’s economy should focus on resilience – the tourism and agricultural sectors continue to be main drivers of Fiji’s economic growth and part of key forward-looking initiatives for Fiji.

“There are great opportunities for growth and expansion going forward. The agricultural sector is certainly one which we can build one.”

“The sugar industry has long been seen as a foundational sector for Fiji but over the years, we have seen a considerable downturn,” he said.

Tubuna said several challenges identified including vulnerability to climate change, financial constraints, lack of labour and others that must be analysed comprehensively to ascertain how we can best move forward with this sector.

He added collaboration and partnering with different sectors and relevant stakeholders is key.

“We should not work in silos because we risk duplicating policy initiatives and actions. Our strength is our people. It is through our people that we will create a future that truly leaves no one behind.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

FRA appoints new board of directors...

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has appointed five new board of director...
Coca-Cola Games

Singh wins Gold for Marist

18-year-old David Singh added one more Gold medal to the tally of M...
Coca-Cola Games

Gold medal, a perfect send-off for ...

Ratu Kadavulevu School athlete Rokolei Buatoka says his 2023 Coca-C...
Coca-Cola Games

Nakula, Taivuya share High Jump Gol...

Nina Nakula of Adi Cakobau School and Makelesi Tuivuya of Jasper Wi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FRA appoints new board of direct...

News
Fiji Roads...

Singh wins Gold for Marist

Coca-Cola Games
18-year-ol...

Gold medal, a perfect send-off f...

Coca-Cola Games
Ratu Kadav...

Nakula, Taivuya share High Jump ...

Coca-Cola Games
Nina Nakul...

Free heart surgeries save 214 li...

News
Prime Mini...

Domestic violence cases on the r...

News
The Divers...

Popular News

Funahashi makes golden memories ...

Coca-Cola Games
Jasper Hig...

Crimes against women rise by 4pc...

News
Crimes aga...

Fiji’s contribution to reg...

News
The import...

Determination drives Nagauna to ...

Coca-Cola Games
Lanieta Na...

First Gold for Bucalevu Secondar...

Coca-Cola Games
Vasemaca M...

Comedian Lewis says he has Parki...

Entertainment
Comedian R...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

FRA appoints new board of directors