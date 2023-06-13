Cokanasiga back in England’s training squad

Giant Fijian winger Joe Cokanasiga has been named in England’s 28-member first Rugby World Cup training squad of the summer.

After a successful season with Bath Rugby, England head coach Steve Borthwick has named the 25-year-old in his squad with Zach Mercer and Danny Care.

Borthwick’s group, which assembled in Surrey on Monday, does not include players from Premiership semi-finalists Saracens, Sale, Northampton and Leicester, who are on rest periods.

Borthwick’s men will face Wales twice, Ireland and Fiji in August before launching their World Cup campaign against Argentina in Marseille on September 9.

The final England World Cup squad of 33 players will be announced on August 7.

England squad:

Forwards: Jamie Blamire, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Ted Hill, Joe Marler, Zach Mercer, Beno Obano, Tom Pearson, Val Rapava-Ruskin, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Jack Walker.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Danny Care, Joe Cokanasiga, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Will Joseph, Ollie Lawrence, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Cadan Murley, Harry Randall, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer.