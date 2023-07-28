Collective effort required to tackle corruption

His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says there is a need for regional cooperation and shared responsibility to tackle corruption as it is a complex and persistent challenge that requires collective efforts.

While officiating at the Pacific Anti-Corruption Regional Conference at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, His Excellency highlighted that corruption does not just affect the State or the public sector alone but is an evil that has the potential to permeate and destroy our society as a whole.

He said anti-corruption is without a doubt an essential element of good governance in which the State carries the main responsibility of ensuring that it has strong anti-corruption mechanisms and measures in place – working collaboratively, to put an end to corruption.

“In our region, each country has its own unique way of identifying, combatting, and preventing corruption. Each of our countries would also have its fair share of challenges when it comes to individual anti-corruption efforts.”

“Some countries have implemented anti-corruption mechanisms that are slightly more stringent and advanced, in terms of years of operation, than others.”

With the theme “Fostering Regional Cooperation for Addressing Corruption towards Good Governance and Sustainable Development in Pacific Island Countries”, President Katonivere shared that the participation of the private sector and civil society in the fight against corruption is also necessary.

“Anti-corruption needs the combined efforts of the public sector, private sector, civil society and every citizen, no matter how young or small and no matter their background.”

“Corruption does not discriminate. Thus, we cannot afford to discriminate against who should or can be involved in anti-corruption work and who should not be involved.”