Commission to conduct review of education system

Cabinet has approved preparatory works for the establishment of an Education Commission which will carry out a holistic review of Fiji’s education system.

In a Post-Cabinet Press Conference, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said this is a major undertaking of the Coalition Government to review the entire education system.

Rabuka said the Commission will make recommendations to improve the quality of teaching and leadership in schools, and ensure the curriculum meets the needs of Fiji’s labour market.

The Education Ministry in consultation with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Solicitor-General’s Office will develop a Terms of Reference for the Commission.

“The draft terms of reference will be published for the views of members of the public. The final draft will be brought back to Cabinet for endorsement.”

Rabuka said membership of the Commission will be determined through an inter-ministry consultative process.