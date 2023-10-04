Commission to host first-ever careers expo

The Higher Education Commission Fiji will be hosting a first-ever four day Careers Expo from 16-19 of October at the Vodafone arena in Suva to help students make better career choices and help the unemployed youths secure jobs.

Commission chief executive Dr Rohit Kishore in a press conference in Suva today revealed that the theme of the expo is Empowering your higher education journey to employment and entrepreneurship.

Dr Kishore clarified that this is different from what Universities do which are the open days where they do marketing of their programs generally while his Commission will be basing their focus on the major components of the theme which are empowerment, journey and ownership, empowerment, Journey ownership and your future.

“We are taking the students, parents and everybody to come and see, as we say in careers expo, what is after higher education. What happens to them they go to primary, secondary higher education. What’s next?,” Dr Kishore said.

“We will have only two institutions, the USP and FNU, the future employers will be there, the Government ministries and private sectors.”

“Higher education beyond which is your career, both not only employment and entrepreneurship too. There will be opportunities we’ll talk to the students and provide those opportunities, how to set up your own business, how to set up your entrepreneurship and take it on from there.”

“Some of them may not be students anywhere, they could have finished University or they could have finished some technical education but doing nothing so this is for them to come and look at the opportunities.”

He also mentioned that staff of the National Employment Center will be present at the fair to guide people and help them in areas where jobs are available.

“Of course, everybody wants a job or you set up their business, this is the opening that we want to provide.”

“When the students graduate, what we want to make sure of and see currently in Fiji is too many of one kind two less of what is needed. It’s kind of lopsided, in some areas, there are too many graduates where there is no job and they are hanging, unemployed after three-four years of education in universities and higher education institutions.”

“The other side, we see that the employers’ jobs market is hungry for people and especially our skill education and migration are quite high. A lot of people are going in that area.”

Being the agency of the Government, he added that the Commission wants to register, monitor and regulate all these institutions and manage them.

“We want to sort of talk to Universities. Why are you producing one kind of too many things and ending up unemployed? We want to remind them of that responsibility and why don’t they change the education style and provide education and qualifications to students where there is a needs based type of education.”

“To embrace the current shortage of TVET-qualified students, even direct teachers, all of these people are leaving. So you want to set up this kind of thing in the university. So that makes sure that I stop producing only one kind of graduates only.”