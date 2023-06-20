Tuesday, June 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Committee approves budget announcement details

The Business Committee of the Fijian Parliament today approved the 2023-24 National Budget announcement details.

The budget for the new fiscal year will be delivered next Friday at 10am by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

is expected to deliver the 2023-2024 National Budget next Friday at 10am.

The Parliament Secretariat while confirming this in a statement also mentioned that Parliament will seat again on July 10 to 14 July, to debate the content of the budget.

The programme of sitting periods/Parliament Sitting Calendar as amended will be formalised by Parliament on Friday, 30 June 2023.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Young Kulas have potential: Krishna...

Digicel Bula Boys captain and Fiji's lone professional footballer, ...
News

EU remains a vital trading partner:...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade. Manoa Kamikamica says...
Football

Bakaniceva ready to lead Young Kula...

Adi Litia Bakaniceva is ready to lead the Digicel Young Kulas in th...
Football

Young Kulas named for OFC tourney

The Digicel Young Kulas 26-member squad was announced today ahead o...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Young Kulas have potential: Kris...

Football
Digicel Bu...

EU remains a vital trading partn...

News
Deputy Pri...

Bakaniceva ready to lead Young K...

Football
Adi Litia ...

Young Kulas named for OFC tourne...

Football
The Digice...

Tui Nausori Ratu Lepani dies

News
The late T...

Services at Labasa hospital norm...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

Supreme Court of Vanuatu finds A...

News
Former act...

ABs XV name Fijian trio for Japa...

Rugby
The All Bl...

Elderly woman attacked in Rakira...

News
A 68-yrear...

Get on with it, Usamate tells Pr...

News
Opposition...

Silktails gunning for third cons...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Adipurush records Rs 67 crores a...

Entertainment
Prabhas, K...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Young Kulas have potential: Krishna