Committee approves budget announcement details

The Business Committee of the Fijian Parliament today approved the 2023-24 National Budget announcement details.

The budget for the new fiscal year will be delivered next Friday at 10am by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

The Parliament Secretariat while confirming this in a statement also mentioned that Parliament will seat again on July 10 to 14 July, to debate the content of the budget.

The programme of sitting periods/Parliament Sitting Calendar as amended will be formalised by Parliament on Friday, 30 June 2023.