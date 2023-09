In accordance with section 136 of the Constitution, the Constitutional Offices Commission has resolved to appoint an independent committee to advise on the appropriate remuneration and allowances for all constitutional offices.

The three-member committee is headed by associate director strategy operation & culture at Oxfam in the Pacific, Cama Raimuia.

The other members are Maxumize managing director Salote Uluinaceva and Vodafone Fiji chief executive Elenoa Biukoto.