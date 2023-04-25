Tuesday, April 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Communication must be prioritized: Police

The Fiji Police Force is urging parents and guardians to communicate well with children and be aware of their whereabouts ahead of the much awaited annual Coca-Cola Games.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu said aside from the issue of safety and security during the three day event, Police are looking at other issues of concern regarding the safety and well-being of students.

He said community policing officers are continuing their visitations to schools and students billeted along the Suva-Nausori corridor with two days to go for the Coca-cola Games.

“Communication must be prioritized, and we urge parents and guardians to be aware of their children’s whereabouts and who their children will be spending their time with”.

“It is a norm that we receive missing person’s reports which is mostly due to lack of communication when children fail to return home on time.”

ACP Driu said with the upcoming weekend being a busy one, more Police officers will be pushed forward to assist with operations in the Central, Southern and Western Divisions.

“We will also be meeting with nightclub operators to tighten security measures so as not to allow minors into their premises.”

“Being young and getting involved in adult like behaviour will only lead to trouble and regret, and it’s everyone’s duty to empower them with knowledge to help them make informed decisions.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Key players to return for Fijian Dr...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will return to full strength this week w...
News

Beche-de-mer export ban lifted for ...

Cabinet has approved the lifting of the bech-de-mer export ban for ...
News

Surfing Areas Act to be reviewed

Cabinet has endorsed the review of the Regulation of Surfing Areas ...
Business

Review of the Fijian-Made Brand end...

Cabinet today endorsed the review of the “Fijian Made – Buy Fijian”...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Key players to return for Fijian...

Sports
Swire Ship...

Beche-de-mer export ban lifted f...

News
Cabinet ha...

Surfing Areas Act to be reviewed...

News
Cabinet ha...

Review of the Fijian-Made Brand ...

Business
Cabinet to...

Cabinet approves review of Audit...

Business
Cabinet ha...

Fisheries Act and policies to be...

News
Cabinet to...

Popular News

K-pop star Moon Bin dies

Entertainment
K-pop star...

Battle of cities shifts to Pac H...

Football
The featur...

FBOA calls on authorities to mon...

News
The Fiji B...

Rt Cakobau Park to host double h...

Football
Nausori's ...

ROG program to expand this year

News
The Recycl...

BTS star J-Hope joins South Kore...

Entertainment
J-Hope, a ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Key players to return for Fijian Drua