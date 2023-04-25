Communication must be prioritized: Police

The Fiji Police Force is urging parents and guardians to communicate well with children and be aware of their whereabouts ahead of the much awaited annual Coca-Cola Games.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu said aside from the issue of safety and security during the three day event, Police are looking at other issues of concern regarding the safety and well-being of students.

He said community policing officers are continuing their visitations to schools and students billeted along the Suva-Nausori corridor with two days to go for the Coca-cola Games.

“Communication must be prioritized, and we urge parents and guardians to be aware of their children’s whereabouts and who their children will be spending their time with”.

“It is a norm that we receive missing person’s reports which is mostly due to lack of communication when children fail to return home on time.”

ACP Driu said with the upcoming weekend being a busy one, more Police officers will be pushed forward to assist with operations in the Central, Southern and Western Divisions.

“We will also be meeting with nightclub operators to tighten security measures so as not to allow minors into their premises.”

“Being young and getting involved in adult like behaviour will only lead to trouble and regret, and it’s everyone’s duty to empower them with knowledge to help them make informed decisions.”