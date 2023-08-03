Competency Based Training application opens on Sat

Application for round one Competency Based Training approved in the 2023-2024 National Budget will open on Saturday 5 August 2023.

Managed under the the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service (TSLS), a total of 1800 awards are available for Competency Based Training to assist with “quick fix labour solution” in the areas of Construction, Tourism & Hospitality and Automotive.

TSLS chief executive, Dr Hasmukh Lal said this is to target immediate labor shortages in these sectors and the training will be for a minimum of one month with a grant of $500 per student targeting unemployed youths and adults.

Lal said 500 Grants for Construction Industry for basics of Tile laying, Painting, Block laying, Joinery, Plumbing and Cabinet Making; 1,000 Grants for Tourism & Hospitality Industry for basics of House Keeping, Restaurant Service and Front Office Operations and 300 Grants for Automotive Industry for basics of Panel Beating and Automotive Painting.

He said this Competency Based Training can be provided by existing training providers (including vocational centres) and registered businesses in private sector having a training facility or academy.

All applications are to be made to TSLS using the Grant Application Form with an attached official ID and Offer Letter from the Institution.

PDF fillable forms can be downloaded from https://www.tsls.com.fj/Forms , all applications can be emailed on grants@tsls.com.fj. Incomplete application forms will not be processed by TSLS.

Applicants must be a Fiji citizen, must obtain an offer letter from a training provider or industry-based organisation with training facilities for either Construction, Tourism and Hospitality or Automotive skills set, be at least 17 years at the time of application and not be in any form of employment or on active sponsorship of TSLS.

The application for this training scheme will close on 30 September 2023.