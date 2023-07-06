Competition will strengthen backline: Koroibete  

Fiji-born electrifying winger Marika Koroibete believes competition in the Wallabies backline will strengthen the team ahead of the opening Test of 2023 against South Africa in Pretoria.

The defending John Eales Medalist is set to play a major role under Eddie Jones, however, the players to make the remaining back three remain unclear.

NSW Waratahs star Mark Nawaqanitawase, Tom Wright and Reece Hodge have had strong Super Rugby Pacific season for their respective clubs whilst Fijian flyer Suliasi Vunivalu justified his selection in Jones’ first squad with a powerful finish to the season.

“There’s a lot of competition going on at the back three,” Koroibete told reporters on Tuesday.

“It’s good. Everyone is pushing for a position for the weekend which is going to be better for the team.”

“I think the boys are looking good and whoever gets selected there is going to do the job.”

Koroibete gave an insight into how they will look with the game set to be played 1350m above sea level at Loftus Versfeld.

“He’s spoken a lot about playing what’s in front of us, kicking which is going to be a lot this weekend on altitude as well,” he explained.

“It’s more about seeing the picture and reacting to what South Africa shows us. Whatever decision, whether you kick or run, we back each other and got each other’s back.”

The Wallabies will take on South Africa at 3.05pm on Sunday.