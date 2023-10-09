Concern over increased drug-related cases

The increase in drug-related arrests in the Western Division has prompted the Fiji Police Force to issue a statement, pleading with village and community elders to adopt tough measures in protecting members of the community from drugs.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for Operations (ACP) Livai Driu said that a number of drug raids were conducted in the West that resulted in the seizure of hard drugs and marijuana.

ACP Livai has also confirmed that four men are in police custody for their alleged involvement.

He says there is growing concerns over these arrests.

ACP Livai said methamphetamine, marijuana and cash were seized during the raid.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police called on the public not to turn a blind eye and called for support from stakeholders and the public.