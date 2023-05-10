Concerns over increased street dwellers

The Methodist Church of Fiji says it is concerned with the increased number of people living on the streets, despite having families.

Church President, Reverend Dr Ili Vunisuwai said that while the responsibility falls to the Government through the Department of Social Welfare, religious organisations, NGO’s and other relevant stakeholders should work together to eradicate this social problem.

Rev Vunisuwai said the Church is trying its best to address this issue; however, it is the families themselves and the onus is on them to assist.

“A lot of those that are on our streets, loitering, begging or sleep on the streets should return to the village, farm their land in order to get out of this vicious cycle.”

The Church is also concerned with the number of people, particularly the i-Taukei that live on the poverty line or below.

“Close to 75 per cent of i-Taukei live below the poverty line, and this is a concern for the Church. How can we address these issues that affect most of us.”

Rev Dr Vunisuwai added that the Church is working with relevant stakeholders to counter this problem.