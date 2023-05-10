Wednesday, May 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Concerns over increased street dwellers

The Methodist Church of Fiji says it is concerned with the increased number of people living on the streets, despite having families.

Church President, Reverend Dr Ili Vunisuwai said that while the responsibility falls to the Government through the Department of Social Welfare, religious organisations, NGO’s and other relevant stakeholders should work together to eradicate this social problem.

Rev Vunisuwai said the Church is trying its best to address this issue; however, it is the families themselves and the onus is on them to assist.

“A lot of those that are on our streets, loitering, begging or sleep on the streets should return to the village, farm their land in order to get out of this vicious cycle.”

The Church is also concerned with the number of people, particularly the i-Taukei that live on the poverty line or below.

“Close to 75 per cent of i-Taukei live below the poverty line, and this is a concern for the Church. How can we address these issues that affect most of us.”

Rev Dr Vunisuwai added that the Church is working with relevant stakeholders to counter this problem.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Society aims to raise $110k at annu...

The Fiji Cancer Society is aiming to raise $110,000 this year throu...
Rugby

Fijian trio named in Wallaroos camp...

Three Fijian players who share links to Fiji have been named in the...
Rugby

Valetini named as best Australian s...

Wallabies flanker Rob Valetini has been named as one of the best Au...
Rugby

Trio out of Western Force clash

Three Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players have been excluded from th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Society aims to raise $110k at a...

Business
The Fiji C...

Fijian trio named in Wallaroos c...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Valetini named as best Australia...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Trio out of Western Force clash...

Rugby
Three Swir...

Drug raid leads to more arrests:...

News
The Fiji P...

Force will be desperate to win a...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Popular News

Labasa in tough OFC Champs Leagu...

Football
Fiji’s rep...

Machine Gun Kelly disses Harlow ...

Entertainment
Machine Gu...

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case

Entertainment
A jury rul...

15 teams to compete in Muslim ID...

Football
A total of...

Rt Cakobau Park to host double h...

Football
Ratu Cakob...

Duru no longer SODELPA GS, post ...

News
Lenaitasi ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Fiji Cancer Society receives cheque from Motibhai Group
Gallery

Fiji Cancer Society receives cheque from Motibhai Group