Friday, May 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Concrete steps needed to prevent coups: Chaudhry

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry says we must take concrete steps to prevent coups and treasonous acts from ever again wrecking our nation and destroying our national harmony.

Today, on the anniversary of the 2000 coup, Chaudhry as a way forward, he wants the establishment of an independent institution to deal with race relations, where grievances of the various communities could be addressed and looked into so as to create a better understanding between our diverse communities.

“We are a multiracial country. There will always be elements that will seek to upset the equilibrium in the pursuit of their vested interests by playing on the fears and emotions of the vulnerable in our society.”

He said an institute along the lines proposed would go a long way in fostering better understanding, acceptance and tolerance among Fiji’s peoples.

“Last week on the occasion of the Girmit celebrations, during a historic Thanksgiving and Reconciliation Service on 14 May, the President of the Methodist Church, the Reverend Ili Vunisuwai, apologised to the descendants of the Girmityas for the coups executed against them in 1987 and 2000 and the role the church played in these.”

“Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka also apologised, in his personal capacity, for the coups of 1987 and the suffering he caused as a result.”

Accepting the apologies on behalf of the Girmityas, Chaudhry said although the apologies and regrets were a necessary part of the healing process, the matter should not end there.

He has urged the Coalition Government to give this serious thought and to act on it as soon as possible to promote the vision of the “peaceful, united and prosperous Fiji” envisaged at Sunday’s Thanksgiving and Reconciliation Service.

The Labour-led Government of Chaudhry was seized at gunpoint on 19 May, 2000, and members of his Cabinet, including women Ministers, held captive in Parliament for up to 56 days.

They were held at gunpoint, tortured, humiliated, threatened and assaulted while in captivity.

But the entire nation was plunged into months of uncertainty, mayhem and violence as a result of the terrorist activities of the rebels groups.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Naborisi dedicates Dux award to par...

Former Labasa Sangam College student Raijeli Naborisi who received ...
News

Age is just a number for Kawaidau

38-year-old Ekayabaki Kawaidau has proven that age is just a number...
News

PNG welcomes re-opening of Fiji Mis...

Governor-General of Papua New Guinea (PNG), His Excellency Sir Bob ...
News

Fiji and PNG belong to one Pacific:...

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape says Fiji and Papu...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Naborisi dedicates Dux award to ...

News
Former Lab...

Age is just a number for Kawaida...

News
38-year-ol...

PNG welcomes re-opening of Fiji ...

News
Governor-G...

Fiji and PNG belong to one Pacif...

News
Prime Mini...

Simmons scoops Baton of Honor aw...

News
24-year-ol...

Another lawsuit against Ed Sheer...

Entertainment
In a secon...

Popular News

Fiji 7s book 2024 Olympic ticket...

Rugby
In a twist...

Senikarivi relishes first SuperW...

Rugby
Young half...

Markle honored with Woman of Vis...

Entertainment
The Duches...

Wallaroos are wary of Fijian fla...

Rugby
NSW Warata...

Man to appear in court for sexua...

News
The Crimin...

Dubey appointed Fiji U19 batting...

Sports
Cricket Fi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Naborisi dedicates Dux award to parents