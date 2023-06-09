Friday, June 9, 2023
Confidence was the key for Blues

Lautoka FC Head Coach Ronil Kumar says confidence played a big role in their 1-0 win over champions in their opening match of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium tonight.

Kumar said his players stuck to the game plan and delivered.

“When the boys execute what they do in training it shows they have been listening, hats off to them for that,” Kumar said.

“Locked nil all at the breather, Kumar said the keyword at halftime was confidence.”

“I just told them to be confident, be confident on the ball.”

“As soon as we received we just kept playing the sides and looked to create gaps and it paid off.”

Kumar added there are still two more big games to go and they will prepare thoroughly for each opponent.

The Blues take on Navua in the first game tomorrow at 1pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
