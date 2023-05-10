Connectivity and reach greater with 5G tech launched

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says the digitisation of Fiji’s economy and society is accelerating – somewhat stoppable.

Speaking at the Digicel 5G Tech Test Launch, the Minister for Tourism said that with every new generation of mobile technology, comes fundamental improvements to the capabilities of mobile networks and changes to spectrum management approaches.

Gavoka said Fiji has seen massive growth in the number of subscribers and the tangible benefits of mobile networks.

“The benefits of 5G are quite far-reaching. It promises to provide faster internet speeds, lower latency and more reliable connectivity.”

Gavoka said this meant, Fijians can expect smoother video calls, faster downloads and a more seamless browsing experience, which everyone wants and rely on.

The Deputy Prime Minister indicated that with this technology, a wide range of new applications, including autonomous vehicles, remote health care and smart cities.

Gavoka said this project aligns to a project that the Ministry of Communications is working with the UN, to provide Rotuma better connectivity.

He said that the Telecommunications Authority of Fiji is working closely with Digicel Fiji and other stakeholders to provide security measures with any new technology.

“The same applies here, to ensure the rollout of 5G is seamless given the greater complexity of the 5G ecosystem.”

“Government through the Ministry of Communications is committed to supporting the rollout of 5G tech in Fiji – recognising the importance of having access to fast and reliable internet,” Gavoka added.