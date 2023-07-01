Constitution amendment to reflect inclusivity

The Social Democratic Liberal Party held its Annual General Meeting in Suva yesterday and successfully endorsed the ten items listed on the agenda.

The Party failed to meet last week as it could not meet the 100-person quorum.

Speaking to FijiLive, SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa said there was resounding support from members after it was put forward to them to review the Constitution to allow for the inclusion of indentured labourers and other descendants as one constituent.

Takayawa said while the Party itself is a multi-racial party, the inclusion of another constituent stamps and guarantees that SODELPA is indeed multiracial, despite its staunch beliefs on i-Taukei rights and protection of its people.

“This is a step in the right direction, and there was a resounding support in the inclusion of what is now 22 constituents in SODELPA.”

“This aims to improve the scope and composition of the Party’s Management Board, inclusive to other ethnicities. By providing a platform, for their representation, the review seeks to grant them the true meaning of being part of the Lewenivanua.

He said Party has successfully cleared almost half of its debt and is on the right track to clearing all by the end of this year.

Takayawa said most of these were inherited debt, spanning back to 20 years when the Party was still Soqosoqo Duavata Ni Lewenivanua.

He added that the Party for the last number of years has been supported by business woman and politician Dr Mere Samisoni – a firm believer in the empowerment of all Fijians, more so i-Taukeis.