Saturday, July 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Constitution amendment to reflect inclusivity

The Social Democratic Liberal Party held its Annual General Meeting in Suva yesterday and successfully endorsed the ten items listed on the agenda.

The Party failed to meet last week as it could not meet the 100-person quorum.

Speaking to FijiLive, SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa said there was resounding support from members after it was put forward to them to review the Constitution to allow for the inclusion of indentured labourers and other descendants as one constituent.

Takayawa said while the Party itself is a multi-racial party, the inclusion of another constituent stamps and guarantees that SODELPA is indeed multiracial, despite its staunch beliefs on i-Taukei rights and protection of its people.

“This is a step in the right direction, and there was a resounding support in the inclusion of what is now 22 constituents in SODELPA.”

“This aims to improve the scope and composition of the Party’s Management Board, inclusive to other ethnicities. By providing a platform, for their representation, the review seeks to grant them the true meaning of being part of the Lewenivanua.

He said Party has successfully cleared almost half of its debt and is on the right track to clearing all by the end of this year.

Takayawa said most of these were inherited debt, spanning back to 20 years when the Party was still Soqosoqo Duavata Ni Lewenivanua.

He added that the Party for the last number of years has been supported by business woman and politician Dr Mere Samisoni – a firm believer in the empowerment of all Fijians, more so i-Taukeis.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023-24 National Budget

$300k increase in Employment budget...

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations g...
Football

Labasa ends Rewa’s DFPL unbea...

Labasa ended Rewa's unbeaten run in the Digicel Fiji Premier League...
News

Rides are independently operated: O...

Organiser of the 2023 Fiji Showcase, Communications Fiji Limited sa...
News

Probe begins into fatal Ferris whee...

Investigation has begun into fatal amusement ride accident that occ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

$300k increase in Employment bud...

2023-24 National Budget
The Minist...

Labasa ends Rewa’s DFPL un...

Football
Labasa end...

Rides are independently operated...

News
Organiser ...

Probe begins into fatal Ferris w...

News
Investigat...

Govt rewards Fijiana Drua player...

Rugby
The Govern...

$2M to support beautification of...

2023-24 National Budget
The Govern...

Popular News

Youth and Sports Ministry gets $...

2023-24 National Budget
Fiji’s Min...

Indiscipline took its toll and c...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

Budget will be people-centred, s...

2023-24 National Budget
Prime Mini...

Fijian trio held over liquid coc...

News
Israeli Po...

Duty reduction on food products

News
To assist ...

$2M to support beautification of...

2023-24 National Budget
The Govern...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023-24 National Budget

$300k increase in Employment budget