Thursday, September 7, 2023
Constitution enshrines our diversity: Koya

Opposition Member of Parliament, Faiyaz Koya says as Fiji today marks 10 years since the adoption of its new Constitution, the landmark document has helped to ensure that all Fijians are protected as citizens.

Speaking to FijiLive, Koya said the supreme law has helped to make Fiji a more prosperous and just nation where the i-Taukei land is protected and human rights are upheld.

Koya said the 2013 Constitution was the result of a long and difficult process.

“It was drafted after years of political instability and violence. The document was designed to address the root causes of these problems and to create a more united and democratic Fiji.:

“The Fijian Constitution has been successful in many ways. It has enshrined the principle of equal rights for all Fijians, regardless of race, ethnicity, or gender. It has also guaranteed the protection of i-Taukei land and resources. And it has established a strong human rights framework.”

“As a result of the Fijian Constitution, Fiji has made significant progress in recent years. The country has enjoyed political stability, economic growth, and social development. It has also become a more respected member of the international community,” Koya said.

The former Minister said that on this 10th anniversary of the Fijian Constitution, they celebrate the progress Fiji has made.

“We also recommit ourselves to upholding the principles of this important document.”

“We believe the Constitution is the foundation of a strong and prosperous Fiji, and we are committed to making it work for all Fijians.”

“The Fijian Constitution has helped to reduce discrimination against women and minorities. It has protected the rights of children and workers. It has ensured that all Fijians have access to education and healthcare.”

“It has promoted environmental sustainability. It is a document that all Fijians can be proud of, and it is a document that we must all work to protect.”

Koya added that it is a shame that the Coalition Government who all swore an oath on the Fijian 2013 Constitution felt it was not in their best interest to continue with the public holiday and celebrate the new and modern Fiji.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
