Constitutional review to reflect inclusivity

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is going to conduct a comprehensive constitutional review to include descendants of indentured labourers as a Constituency.

In a statement SODELPA General-Secretary Viliame Takayawa said as part of the review, SODELPA acknowledges the significant contributions made by indentured labourers and their descendants towards the development of Fiji.

Takayawa said the review seeks to provide them with the long-overdue inclusion into the Management Board of the Party.

“SODELPA’s constitutional review aims to improve the scope and composition of its management board, in other words, inclusive to other ethnicities. By providing a platform for their representation, the review seeks to grant them the true meaning of being part of the Lewenivanua.”

“Therefore removing the sense of alienation they have long experienced. The review will examine the existing constitutional framework, engage relevant stakeholders, and propose necessary amendments to ensure the equitable representation and inclusion of all Fijians,” Takayawa said.

The General-Secretary added that the Party strongly believes, conducting a comprehensive and inclusive assessment of the party constitution is crucial in establishing a more inclusive Political Party.