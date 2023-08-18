Consultation of surfing act begins

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says Government aims to continue to promote Fiji as a premier surfing destination while ensuring that there is equitable compensation for the landowners for the use of their resources.

Speaking at the public consultation on the review of the regulation of the Surfing Areas Act of 2010, Turaga said: “This review is of great public interest and as such, it is a priority for Government”.

“The Government placed great emphasis on ensuring that the voice of the people are heard and taken into consideration before policy and bills are tabled in Parliament.”

“We would like to assure the members of the public that there would be thorough consultations undertaken by various government departments in relation to the review of this Act.”

The A-G said to participants of the consultation that the Government welcomes their insight and comments on the review of the Act.