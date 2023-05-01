Monday, May 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Consultation on new change review begins

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga outside the Parliament Complex in Suva.

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the Government is adamant on reviewing the name change law that has affected many women.

Turaga said consultation on this review begins today and he is urging Fijians to come out in numbers and make submissions.

He said this legislation was brought forward by the FijiFirst Government after they lost the case against Niko Nawaikula, which was brought forward by the Fijian Elections Office and the former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

Turaga said the previous Government did not hold any consultations in to the matter at all.

He said that this affected women who hold their spouses names of identification cards, while their birth certificates held their maiden names.

“It is a big hassle for women – the issue also is the lack of or no consultations done by the FijiFirst Government.”

“I know that there is a pending matter in the Suva Courts that is challenging this particular law.”

The Office of the Attorney-General together with the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty is holding consultations on the review of this policy that was brought about the amendments to the Interpretation Act and the Electoral (Registration of Voters) Act 2012 in 2021.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Back to the drawing board for Drua

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Skipper Tevita Ikanivere says the side w...
Rugby

Young scores a brace as Reds book f...

Former Saint Joseph's Secondary School sprinter Heleina Young score...
News

i-Taukei are the ones intoxicated, ...

Government is concerned with the number of i-Taukei people out on t...
News

Tikoduadua angered by video of alle...

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua says he is angered and sh...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Back to the drawing board for Dr...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Young scores a brace as Reds boo...

Rugby
Former Sai...

i-Taukei are the ones intoxicate...

News
Government...

Tikoduadua angered by video of a...

News
Minister f...

Man rapes, impregnates 12-yr-old...

News
A 37-year-...

People will be made to suffer mo...

News
Leader of ...

Popular News

Byrne disappointed with slow sta...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

First Gold for 14-yr-old Tuimano...

Coca-Cola Games
14-year-ol...

i-Taukei are the ones intoxicate...

News
Government...

Enhance easy access to business ...

Business
Deputy Pri...

Mining sector contributes $120M ...

News
The Minist...

Tuiloma grabs Gold for Cuvu Coll...

Coca-Cola Games
Aisea Tuil...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Back to the drawing board for Drua