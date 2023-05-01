Consultation on new change review begins

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the Government is adamant on reviewing the name change law that has affected many women.

Turaga said consultation on this review begins today and he is urging Fijians to come out in numbers and make submissions.

He said this legislation was brought forward by the FijiFirst Government after they lost the case against Niko Nawaikula, which was brought forward by the Fijian Elections Office and the former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

Turaga said the previous Government did not hold any consultations in to the matter at all.

He said that this affected women who hold their spouses names of identification cards, while their birth certificates held their maiden names.

“It is a big hassle for women – the issue also is the lack of or no consultations done by the FijiFirst Government.”

“I know that there is a pending matter in the Suva Courts that is challenging this particular law.”

The Office of the Attorney-General together with the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty is holding consultations on the review of this policy that was brought about the amendments to the Interpretation Act and the Electoral (Registration of Voters) Act 2012 in 2021.