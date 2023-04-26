Consultations on nightclub operation hours

The Office of the Attorney-General will be holding public consultations on the review of the opening hours for nightclubs around the country.

This has been highlighted in a statement released by the Government this morning.

Members of the public are invited to attend consultations tomorrow at Level Nine, Suvavou House from 10 am to 12noon.

The statement also welcomed written submissions can also be posted, hand-delivered or emailed to the Office of the Auditor General on: openinghoursconsultation@ag.gov.fj.