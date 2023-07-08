Contact centers to enhance skilled workforce

The Government has revealed that it intends to rebuild the country through promoting economic diversification and economic growth in Fiji – positioning Fiji as the hub in the region.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica yesterday, where he launched the Level Three Contact Centre Certificate at the Fiji National University of Fiji.

Kamikamica indicated that investing in people is investing in a new Fiji – Our people are Fiji’s greatest assets and integral in steering Fiji in the right direction and a space where we need to be.

“Contact Centres in particular have experienced tremendous growth in recent years. To fully harness the potential of this sector, we must ensure that we have a highly skilled and job-ready workforce.”

“There are opportunities to take on some Government jobs if we are able to find a correct commercial model to support this idea,” Kamikamica said.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted that a job-ready workforce would attract more investors, fostering innovation and promotes sustainable economic growth.

“This demonstrates the Government’s commitment to lifelong learning and continuous professional development,” Kamikamica added.