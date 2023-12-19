Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Contepomi is new Argentina coach

Felipe Contepomi has been appointed as the new head coach of Argentina.Photos courtesy of Los Pumas.

Argentina Rugby has announced Felipe Contepomi, a legendary figure in the sport, as the new Head Coach for the national team.

Contepomi, a former assistant coach under Michael Cheika, takes the helm following Argentina’s commendable fourth-place finish at the recent Rugby World Cup.

The transition to Contepomi marks a significant change as the team embarks on a new Rugby World Cup cycle.

Contepomi’s illustrious career includes participation in four Rugby World Cups and earning 87 caps for Argentina.

His achievements have earned him a place in the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
