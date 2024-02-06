Thursday, February 8, 2024
Contribution of Chinese community acknowledged

His Excellency, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says the Chinese New Year is an opportunity to recognise the achievements and contributions of the Chinese community and reflect on the enduring relationship between Fiji and China.

He mentioned this during Chinese New Year celebrations at Nausori Plaza in the weekend.

Ratu Wiliame Katonivere3

The celebration marks the Year of the “loong” in Chinese, with festivities commencing on February 10, 2024.

President Katonivere emphasised the significance of Chinese New Year in fostering closer bonds within families and communities.

In attendance were the Minister for iTaukei Hon. Ifereimi Vasu, senior Government officials, and members of the Chinese community.

The festivities included performances by the MATA dance group and students from the Chinese Cultural Centre.

Ratu Wiliame Katonivere

The head of state also had the opportunity to launch the 2024 Year of the Loong stamp that will be sold at every Post Fiji outlets.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
