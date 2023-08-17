Convicts flee from the court: Police

Police are searching for two convicted prisoners who escaped from the Suva High Court yesterday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Livai Driu said Paula Muayara and Vilimoni Saumaki were convicted in court yesterday and were to be remanded for sentencing, but slipped away unknown to authorities.

ACP Driu said members of the public are requested to call the National Command Centre on 9905 296 or Crime Stoppers on 919 if they have any information regarding their whereabouts.

ACP Driu reminded members of the public that it is a crime to harbor convicted felons.