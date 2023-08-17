Thursday, August 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Convicts flee from the court: Police

Police are searching for two convicted prisoners who escaped from the Suva High Court yesterday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Livai Driu said Paula Muayara and Vilimoni Saumaki were convicted in court yesterday and were to be remanded for sentencing, but slipped away unknown to authorities.

ACP Driu said members of the public are requested to call the National Command Centre on 9905 296 or Crime Stoppers on 919 if they have any information regarding their whereabouts.

ACP Driu reminded members of the public  that it is a crime to harbor convicted felons.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Muayara recaptured, Saumaki still o...

Paula Muayara, one of the two prisoners that escaped from the Suva ...
Rugby

Yato back at training with Clermont...

Hard running, abrasive Flying Fijians loose forward Peceli Yato has...
News

Aust Govt key partner in social pro...

The Government of Australia has been a key partner in assisting the...
Sports

Ministry to develop youth programs ...

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says his Ministry will w...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Muayara recaptured, Saumaki stil...

News
Paula Muay...

Yato back at training with Clerm...

Rugby
Hard runni...

Aust Govt key partner in social ...

News
The Govern...

Ministry to develop youth progra...

Sports
Minister f...

Driver charged for freak Nina St...

News
The man al...

AG meets with night club owners ...

News
The Attorn...

Popular News

Navosa into Vanua semis, Northla...

Rugby
A successf...

Nawari appointed Fiji Airports C...

Business
Mesake Naw...

Rest and recovery is crucial, sa...

2023 Battle of Giants
Labasa Coa...

Tabuya shocked with attitude of ...

News
Minister f...

Hodgman joins Reds for 2024 seas...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Correctly apply new VAT rate, tr...

News
The Fijian...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Ra Provincial Council Meeting