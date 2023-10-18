Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Cooks reshuffle players for Bati clash

Photo Courtesy: NRL

Cook Islands Aitu head coach Karmichael Hunt has reshuffled his squad to play Fiji Bati in their second Pacific Championship match in Papua New Guinea on Sunday.

After a 46-10 loss to the PNG Kumuls in the Championship opener, Esan Marsters moves to halfback in place of Tevin Arona who is out due to a facial fracture.

Alvin Maungaati comes into the centre position while William Samuel comes in at prop in place of Makahesi Makatoa, who suffered a suspected pectoral injury against the Kumuls.

Back-rower Reuben Porter ran for 152 metres against the Kumuls and will again look to lead the way alongside Davvy Moale and Zane Tetevano.

The new 18th Man is Isaiah Cooper-Tetevano.

The Cook Islands Aitu will take on Fiji Bati at 5pm at Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby on Sunday.

The teams:

Cook Islands Aitu: Esom Ioka, Malachi Morgan, Kayal Iro, Alvin Maungatti, Steven Marsters, Brad Takairangi, Esan Marsters, Davvy Moale, Rua Ngatikaura, William Samuel, Zane Tetevano, Reuben Porter, Pride Petterson-Robati.

Subs: Kadiyae Ioka, Rhys Dakin, Justin Makirere, Takai Mokohar, Isaiah Cooper-Tetevano, Lucky Pokipoki.

Fiji Bati: Jahream Bula, Maika Sivo, Sunia Turuva, Waqa Blake, Mikaele Ravalawa, Kurt Donoghoe, Brandon Wakeham, Tui Kamikamica, Noah Nailagoliva, Gordon Whippy, Kitione Kautoga, Taane Milne, Caleb Navale.

Subs: Penioni Tagituimua, Apisalome Saukuru, Watisoni Waqanisaravi, Sirilo Lovokuro, Pio Seci.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
