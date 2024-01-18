Cop questioned for ‘scooping’ confiscated drugs

A police officer from Namaka Police Station is currently being questioned for allegedly ‘scooping’ drugs that were kept as evidence.

Police has confirmed that the officer in question is alleged to have scooped spilled crystal powder believed to be methamphetamine following a drug raid over the weekend.

The drugs were kept at the Namaka Police Bure and when the incident happened, the officer is alleged to have fled from the scene.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Crime, Mesake Waqa confirmed the incident.

ACP Waqa said the drugs were part of the three tonnes of drugs seized in Nadi over the weekend.

ACP Waqa also confirmed that a man has been arrested on Tuesday from Nasoso, Nadi in connection to the drug raid.

It is also understood that the police officer has been suspended whilst investigations continue.