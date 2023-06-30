Friday, June 30, 2023
Corporate income tax to increase by 5pc

The corporate income tax rate will increase from 20 per cent to 25 per cent from tax year 2023.

The corporate income tax rate of 10 per cent will be available to companies listed on the South Pacific Stock Exchange will increase to 15 per cent.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
