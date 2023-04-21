Corruption destroys Govt initiatives, says Narube

Former Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor and Unity Fiji Leader, Savenaca Narube says corruption destroys Government initiatives, the economy and investor confidence and those in power need to hold to account people who have squandered money, abused their offices and broken the laws.

In a panel discussion yesterday on the State of Fiji’s economy, Narube said he wished the Government could make appointments on merit which is probably wishful thinking in a political world, but he hopes they do not appoint just because of political affiliations.

Narube also said the Government should remove wastage, especially those that are systematically there in the budget.

He said state owned entities take up a lot of our money, and they should be reformed.

“There is a long of potential and options to diversify the economy, and the Fiji’s future depends on the development of natural resources.”

“Natural resources are not integrated into the value chain.”

Narube also wants to bring the disparity of wealth into this discussion, which is very important to future economic and political stability.

The National Economic Summit continues today at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.