Corruption hinders development, stability: President

Corruption is an issue of critical concern that hinders sustainable development and threatens peace, security and stability, says His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

While delivering his address at the celebration of 20 years of United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) in Suva, Ratu Wiliame said the leaders of the Pacific have already strengthened calls on this very issue via the Boe Declaration, the Teieniwa Vision and most recently adopted, the 2050 Strategy for Blue Pacific.

President Katonivere highlighted that corruption is an issue of critical concern that hinders sustainable development and threatens peace, security and stability.

“As you may recall, the leaders of the Pacific have already strengthened calls on this very issue via the Boe Declaration, the Teieniwa Vision and most recently adopted, the 2050 Strategy for Blue Pacific. I am indeed pleased to note that official representatives from our Blue Pacific are also present, with our future leaders at this important event.”

“The United Nations Convention against Corruption in the 20 years since its adoption provided a guideline and facilitated preventative measures that enabled international cooperation and technical assistance, among various other forms of support to fight corruption, seeing that it is the only legally binding universal anti-corruption instrument.”

He outlined that Fiji has been party to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) since 2008 and has progressed well on the path of its implementation.

Fiji is also committed to the implementation of the Agenda 2030 and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

President Katonivere acknowledged the importance of SDG number 16 on peace, justice and strong institutions and its anti-corruption and good governance targets and indicators which is an instrumental guide in our national efforts against corruption.

“This event in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of UNCAC is an important reminder for all of us to continue working together with recognition and appreciation of the continued commitment of the youth to integrity and anti-corruption.”

“We need to make a stand ready to continue supporting this unprecedented youth anti-corruption movement and embrace our youths as part of our ongoing policy dialogue and concrete actions to eradicate corruption as per international, regional, and national commitments including UNCAC which we celebrate today.”

The event was attended by University of the South Pacific Vice-Chancellor & President Professor Pal Ahluwalia and members of the diplomatic corp.