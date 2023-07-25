Council alert on identity theft and Mpaisa scams

The Fiji Consumer Council has received a report of someone using the identity of Kamal Chetty, the CEO of Investment Fiji, making promises of investment returns.

In a statement, Council CEO Sheema Shandil said her office received the report after a consumer was approached for an investment offer.

She said the offer included an investment of $500 via M-PAISA and promised that it would increase to $1000 within 48 hours.

Also, in another case, Fiji Consumer Council have indicated that the scammer who impersonates hotel General Manager across Fiji to extort money.

Shandil said that one of staff at the Apartment Hotel had fallen victim of the scam and paid $800 to the imposter.

“Upon investigating, Fiji Consumer Council have come to know that imposter has been using different aliases on the Viber app and pretended to be the prominent general manager’s and CEOs of hotels.”

Shandil is urging the public not to fall for such scam activities.

She added that “People must verify the identity and authenticity of individuals before engaging in financial transactions”.