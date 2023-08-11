Friday, August 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Counter attacking ploy clicked, says Khan 

Suva coach Babs Khan says strong counter-attacking ploy clicked for them in their 1-0 win against Rewa in the opening Group B match of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Friday.

After a 0-0 draw at the break, Khan revealed that he instructed the players to trouble the Rewa defence in order to get the win.

“First half, Rewa played well. They adapted to the weather faster than us.”

“In the second half, we talked about how we were going to play the ball. We knew Rewa was just going on counter attacks and we had to stop that so when we won the ball we went on counter attacking.”

Khan, while acknowledging the players for putting up a good effort also mentioned the Whites fought tooth and nail trying to lift their performance after their campaign at the OFC Champion League in May.

“When we came back from the OFC, players were very tired and we had to do a lot of recoveries to get back into our rhythm and today we wanted to showcase it but the weather or the ground was too heavy.”

“It’s important for any coach to start on a winning note. Hats off to the players. They played well and stuck to the game plan.”

While many important lessons the Capital City boys took from the first match, he added the side will need to better its strike force and defence before their second match against Ba tomorrow.

“There are some set pieces that we are supposed to do which we did not follow and anyways it’s about football and pressure and how we sustain it.”

“Scoring is one area we really need to work on. It’s very important because there are so many opportunities we should have put in.”

“I haven’t seen Ba play in a month and they also have a new coach. I’ll have to watch the game at six o’clock to decide on how we will play them.”

Concrete Dynamic Limited/Rams Cleaning Services Suva will take on Rooster Chick Ba at 5pm on Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 Battle of Giants

We let the axe fall on our foot: Si...

Rewa coach Roderick Singh says they allowed the axe fall to fall on...
Rugby

Former Fiji 7s rep jailed for rape

A former Fiji 7s player has been sentenced to eight years imprisonm...
Rugby

Saukuru motivates Flying Fijians in...

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru boosted the confidence ...
News

Tourism Fiji launches first-ever fl...

In a move towards sustainability and environmental consciousness, T...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We let the axe fall on our foot:...

2023 Battle of Giants
Rewa coach...

Former Fiji 7s rep jailed for ra...

Rugby
A former F...

Saukuru motivates Flying Fijians...

Rugby
Minister f...

Tourism Fiji launches first-ever...

News
In a move ...

Winning start for Suva in BOG

2023 Battle of Giants
Suva kicke...

Unbeaten Suva wary of Naitasiri

Rugby
Suva Rugby...

Popular News

India donates ARV drugs amid ris...

News
In a signi...

Winning start for Suva in BOG

2023 Battle of Giants
Suva kicke...

Fiji to be a football hub: FIFA ...

Football
FIFA Presi...

PM invited to ESCAP meeting

News
The Under-...

Nasova stars as T/Naitasiri upse...

Football
A second h...

Ba – Labasa game ends in s...

Football
The Digice...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 Battle of Giants

We let the axe fall on our foot: Singh