Court awaits psychiatric report of Totogo attacker

The High Court is Suva is awaiting the psychiatric report of the 33-year-old man who attempted to set fire to the Totogo Police Station in September.

After receiving the report, the court will consider his bail application.

The matter was called before Judge Justice Dr Thushara Kumarage this morning.

Sebastian Sipeli Kavaia Rakai is charged with one count of Attempt to Commit Arson, two counts of Damaging Property and one count of Criminal Intimidation.

The Court was informed that the accused has undergone psych evaluation and a report is being prepared by Dr Kiran Gailward.

It is alleged that Rakai on 21 September, in Suva, attempted to set fire to the Totogo Police Station building.

It is also alleged that on the same day, the accused willingly and unlawfully damaged the GSM Home Phone and Police Landline telephone, both valued at $49 each.

He on the same day, at the Suva in the Central Division without lawful excuse threatened five police officers, by throwing a beer bottle filled with benzene and walked towards them with a hammer on both hands with the intent to cause alarm to the said officers.

The accused has been remanded further in custody.

The matter has been adjourned to 5 December 2023 for mention and bail hearing.