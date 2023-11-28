Tuesday, November 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Court awaits psychiatric report of Totogo attacker

The High Court is Suva is awaiting the psychiatric report of the 33-year-old man who attempted to set fire to the Totogo Police Station in September.

After receiving the report, the court will consider his bail application.

The matter was called before Judge Justice Dr Thushara Kumarage this morning.

Sebastian Sipeli Kavaia Rakai is charged with one count of Attempt to Commit Arson, two counts of Damaging Property and one count of Criminal Intimidation.

The Court was informed that the accused has undergone psych evaluation and a report is being prepared by Dr Kiran Gailward.

It is alleged that Rakai on 21 September, in Suva, attempted to set fire to the Totogo Police Station building.

It is also alleged that on the same day, the accused willingly and unlawfully damaged the GSM Home Phone and Police Landline telephone, both valued at $49 each.

He on the same day, at the Suva in the Central Division without lawful excuse threatened five police officers, by throwing a beer bottle filled with benzene and walked towards them with a hammer on both hands with the intent to cause alarm to the said officers.

The accused has been remanded further in custody.

The matter has been adjourned to 5 December 2023 for mention and bail hearing.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

More arrested in drug raids around ...

More arrests for drug related offences continue to be recorded thro...
News

More rain expected, take precaution...

The National Disaster Management Office is requesting members of th...
Football

Roy scores as Odisha revive qualifi...

Fijian striker Roy Krishna scored a goal in Odisha FC’s resounding ...
News

Schools in Navua closed due to floo...

Schools in Navua from Rampur College to Nakavu are closed today due...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

More arrested in drug raids arou...

News
More arres...

More rain expected, take precaut...

News
The Nation...

Roy scores as Odisha revive qual...

Football
Fijian str...

Schools in Navua closed due to f...

News
Schools in...

Speaker leads Parliamentary dele...

News
A Parliame...

Parts of Navua, Pac Harbour floo...

News
Some parts...

Popular News

Debate on local govt amendment b...

News
The Attorn...

Radradra jets in France to join ...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Fiji to kick off Dubai 7s campai...

Dubai 7s
Melrose Cu...

Election Report submitted to Pre...

News
The Electo...

There were no legal hurdles, cla...

News
Former Pri...

USP Staff Association demands pa...

News
The Univer...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

More arrested in drug raids around the country