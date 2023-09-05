Court extends bail to Sayed-Khaiyum

The Suva’s Magistrates Court has given the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution and the Defence Counsels of the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum more time to sort out agreed facts of the case.

The matter was called before Magistrate Pulekiria M. Low, today.

Defence Counsel Davenesh Sharma told the Court that they are waiting on the ruling of another case that will help determine how they intend to pursue this case.

Sharma said this was a constitutional matter and that the ruling on this matter was important to them

This is in the matter of the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Suspended Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho, in the ‘No Case to Answer’ ruling this afternoon.

Sharma also told the Court that his office has made representations to the Assistant Director of Public Prosecution, Elizabeth Rice, in the current matter.

He also told the Court that they have received the second phase of disclosures.

However, Assistant Director of Public Prosecution, Elizabeth Rice said that she and the Defence Counsel have agreed and asked the Court to reschedule the matter to October 27, for another Pre-Trial Conference.

Also, that they work on the Agreed Facts and to narrow the number of witnesses that they intend to call.

Rice also told the Court that she would be out of the country from next week until October 18.

Meanwhile, the former Attorney-General and FijiFirst General-Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of Abuse of Office.

It is alleged that on June 30 and July 12, 2022, while acting as the Prime Minister, Sayed-Khaiyum signed a deed of variation and addendum between the Government and the then Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

It is alleged the approval to pay the taxes of Saneem was done without the proper approval of the Constitutional Offices Commission and His Excellency the President.

The matter has been adjourned to October 27, for mention.