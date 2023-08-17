Thursday, August 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Court grants charged death driver bail

Tevita Masavu Mate,28, outside the Magistrates Court in Suva. Mate is charged with the one count of Dangerous Driving Occasioning Death, one count of Dangerous Driving Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm and one count of Driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

A 28-year-old man alleged to have been driving the vehicle that caused the death of a 60-year-old woman along Nina Street has been granted bail by the Magistrate’s Court, in Suva.

Tevita Masavu Mate appeared before Resident Magistrate Krishan Prasad charged with the one count of Dangerous Driving Occasioning Death, one count of Dangerous Driving Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm and one count of Driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

Police Prosecution has served full disclosures to the accused; however, Masavu’s counsel has asked for time to look through the disclosures.

The Court has placed strict bail conditions on the accused.

He has been ordered to surrender his travel documents, not to interfere with prosecution witness, for the accused not to re-offend and to report to the Nabua Police Station every Saturday, starting from this Saturday.

The matter has been adjourned to September 05 for plea.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Iron sharpens iron as Miramira look...

The saying 'iron sharpens iron' rings true for novice Flying Fijian...
News

Make an informed decision before en...

The Ministry for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations ...
Football

Tamanisau to lead Fiji Beach Soccer...

Former national and Labasa goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau will Captai...
Football

Strong beach football squad, says S...

Digicel National Beach Soccer head coach Jerry Sam says he has a ve...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Iron sharpens iron as Miramira l...

Rugby
The saying...

Make an informed decision before...

News
The Minist...

Tamanisau to lead Fiji Beach Soc...

Football
Former nat...

Strong beach football squad, say...

Football
Digicel Na...

Saukuru launches Suva open tourn...

Sports
The Vodafo...

Wallabies attack coach quits

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

Indians didn’t come here a...

News
Fiji Labou...

Amashukeli to control Fiji ̵...

Rugby
Georgian r...

No mining extraction in Namosi, ...

News
The Minist...

Musa sentenced to four years in ...

News
A joint in...

Ministry to upscale SEA programm...

2023-24 National Budget
The Minist...

Failure to settle fast resulted ...

2023 Battle of Giants
Tailevu Na...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Iron sharpens iron as Miramira looks to Botia for inspiration