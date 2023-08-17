Court grants charged death driver bail

A 28-year-old man alleged to have been driving the vehicle that caused the death of a 60-year-old woman along Nina Street has been granted bail by the Magistrate’s Court, in Suva.

Tevita Masavu Mate appeared before Resident Magistrate Krishan Prasad charged with the one count of Dangerous Driving Occasioning Death, one count of Dangerous Driving Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm and one count of Driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

Police Prosecution has served full disclosures to the accused; however, Masavu’s counsel has asked for time to look through the disclosures.

The Court has placed strict bail conditions on the accused.

He has been ordered to surrender his travel documents, not to interfere with prosecution witness, for the accused not to re-offend and to report to the Nabua Police Station every Saturday, starting from this Saturday.

The matter has been adjourned to September 05 for plea.