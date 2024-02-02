Court grants meth cop bail

The Magistrate’s Court in Lautoka has granted bail to a police officer charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

The accused, Henry Jacob Raju was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of two clear bags of methamphetamine, weighing 0.197 grams, at MT Khan Road in Waiyavi, Lautoka.

The Prosecution had objected to bail, because it was a case of public interest; however, the accused has been placed under strict conditions by the Magistrates Court.

Raju has also been ordered not to re-offend, not to interfere with prosecution witnesses, and to surrender his passport at the criminal registry.

Raju has also been ordered not to step into the Lautoka Police Station, unless he is there to sign on Fridays between 8am and 6pm.

The matter has been adjourned to March 18 for mention.