Court to hear submissions in Sayed-Khaiyum`s case

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is set to appear before Chief-Magistrate Waleen George this morning.

He missed the last sitting as he was in Singapore undergoing a kidney surgery.

The Court will hear submissions from both defence counsel and from the Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Elizabeth Rice, on the defence motion filed in the last appearance.

Sayed-Khaiyum has pleaded not guilty to one count of abuse of office.

His charge relates to a report lodged by the Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa.

Mataiciwa had lodged the report at Totogo Police Station in February.

It is alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum between June 30th and July 12th last year, while being the Acting Prime Minister, signed a Deed of Variation and Addendum between the Government and the then Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

It is alleged the approval for the government to pay the taxes of Saneem was done without the proper approval of the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President.