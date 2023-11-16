Thursday, November 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Court to hear submissions in Sayed-Khaiyum`s case

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is set to appear before Chief-Magistrate Waleen George this morning.

He missed the last sitting as he was in Singapore undergoing a kidney surgery.

The Court will hear submissions from both defence counsel and from the Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Elizabeth Rice, on the defence motion filed in the last appearance.

Sayed-Khaiyum has pleaded not guilty to one count of abuse of office.

His charge relates to a report lodged by the Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa.

Mataiciwa had lodged the report at Totogo Police Station in February.

It is alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum between June 30th and July 12th last year, while being the Acting Prime Minister, signed a Deed of Variation and Addendum between the Government and the then Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

It is alleged the approval for the government to pay the taxes of Saneem was done without the proper approval of the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Swift fans to set sail on a Bahamas...

Swifties unable to attend the Eras Tour in person are in luck as th...
Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2024 Oscars Ce...

Emmy Award winner Jimmy Kimmel is back as the host for the upcoming...
News

Acting PM urges committee to expedi...

The Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has encouraged the...
Rugby

Injured Fiji 7s quartet undergo reh...

Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings has confirmed that four key players...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Swift fans to set sail on a Baha...

Entertainment
Swifties u...

Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2024 Oscars...

Entertainment
Emmy Award...

Acting PM urges committee to exp...

News
The Acting...

Injured Fiji 7s quartet undergo ...

Rugby
Fiji 7s he...

Gollings unhappy with team’s per...

Rugby
Fiji 7s he...

Rawaqa joins Drua coaching panel...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Popular News

Leaders embrace Fiji’s vis...

News
Pacific Is...

Diwali signifies renewed hope: C...

News
Former Pri...

Kings, Queens roads closed: FRA

News
Motorists ...

Team Fiji arrives in Honiara for...

2023 Pacific Games
142 Team F...

GP services at Nausori Health Ce...

News
The Minist...

Sayed-Khaiyum unfit to travel ba...

News
The Magist...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Swift fans to set sail on a Bahamas cruise