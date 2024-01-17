COVID patients to isolate at home

The Ministry of Health is advising people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to isolate themselves at home for five days.

In a statement, the Ministry has urged those who develop COVID-19 symptoms to visit their nearest health facility to get tested.

“Keep rooms well ventilated by opening the windows and doors whenever possible to reduce air-borne transmission of infections,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry said people with COVID-19 or flu like symptoms should wear a mask, especially indoors and in public settings or when physical distancing is not possible.

It said revaccination with booster shots have been recommended only for persons in the high priority groups.