COVID patients to isolate at home

The Ministry of Health is advising people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to isolate themselves at home for five days.

In a statement, the Ministry has urged those who develop COVID-19 symptoms to visit their nearest health facility to get tested.

“Keep rooms well ventilated by opening the windows and doors whenever possible to reduce air-borne transmission of infections,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry said people with COVID-19 or flu like symptoms should wear a mask, especially indoors and in public settings or when physical distancing is not possible.

It said revaccination with booster shots have been recommended only for persons in the high priority groups.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
