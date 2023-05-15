Monday, May 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Cowboys sign Fijian flyer Valemei

Fijian winger Semi Valemei will feature in the New South Wales Cup. Photo Courtesy: The Canberra Times

The North Queensland Cowboys have signed exciting winger Semi Valemei.

The former Canberra Raiders winger who was signed on for a two-year deal, has been released to allow for a new venture.

Cowboys’ General Manager of Football Michael Luck said the signing was a good one for the Cowboys.

“We’re excited to be able to bring a player of Semi’s ability to our club at this stage of the season,” said Luck.

“Semi has played 29 games at NRL level and has shown he’s a gifted finisher, strong defensively and talented in the air.

“He will provide us with depth, particularly in the next six weeks as we head into the Origin period.

“We looked at bringing Semi into the squad last year, which didn’t work out, but we are excited to secure his services for the rest of this year and 2024.”

The Fiji Bati backline asset has signed with the Cowboys for a year and a half.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Passenger is latest road fatality

A man died following a motor vehicle accident near Semo in Sigatoka...
Rugby

Historical All Blacks test in Fiji ...

Talks are currently underway as the All Blacks contemplate a possib...
Football

We missed our chances: Singh

Rewa Head Coach Rodicks Singh said the side failed to capitalise on...
Football

Junior Bula Boys touchdown in Argen...

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys have safely arrived in Argentina and w...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Passenger is latest road fatalit...

News
A man died...

Historical All Blacks test in Fi...

Rugby
Talks are ...

We missed our chances: Singh

Football
Rewa Head ...

Junior Bula Boys touchdown in Ar...

Football
The Digice...

Drua slip to 9th spot on points ...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Uluinasau is DHL Impact Player o...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Popular News

Tickets on sale for Drua’s remai...

Rugby
Tickets ar...

Drua depart for final away games...

Rugby
The Swire ...

WR sets FRU roadmap, works with ...

Rugby
World Rugb...

Strong Fiji delegation to the IL...

News
Minister f...

Fijian trio to start against lea...

Super Rugby
Three Fiji...

Police investigates 2-yr-old boy...

News
Seaqaqa Po...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Passenger is latest road fatality