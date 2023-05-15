Cowboys sign Fijian flyer Valemei

The North Queensland Cowboys have signed exciting winger Semi Valemei.

The former Canberra Raiders winger who was signed on for a two-year deal, has been released to allow for a new venture.

Cowboys’ General Manager of Football Michael Luck said the signing was a good one for the Cowboys.

“We’re excited to be able to bring a player of Semi’s ability to our club at this stage of the season,” said Luck.

“Semi has played 29 games at NRL level and has shown he’s a gifted finisher, strong defensively and talented in the air.

“He will provide us with depth, particularly in the next six weeks as we head into the Origin period.

“We looked at bringing Semi into the squad last year, which didn’t work out, but we are excited to secure his services for the rest of this year and 2024.”

The Fiji Bati backline asset has signed with the Cowboys for a year and a half.