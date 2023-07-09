His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says that crime prevention is everyone’s responsibility and not only that of the Fiji Police Force.

While officiating at the opening of the Digicel Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival at Subrail Park, in Labasa last night, Ratu Wiliame said community policing is in essence, the collaboration between the Police and the community that identifies the challenges, problems and issues that the community faces and works collaboratively to address these accordingly.

He said reinvigorating the community is essential if we are to prevent crimes and create more vibrant and efficient communities.

“This carnival is a great example of reinvigorating and strengthening the community.”

His Excellency commended the carnival committee for their commitment and passion for the community, which has brought them to organise such an event, and also, in assisting the Fiji Police Force in Labasa.

In April this year, the Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival Committee, headed by its Chairman, Satish Kumar handed over a Police caravan to the Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew at the Labasa Police Station.