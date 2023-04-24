Monday, April 24, 2023
Crimes against women rise by 4pc

Crimes against women recorded a 4 per cent rise last month with a total of 196 reported cases.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew said this is a worrying trend and the Fiji Police Force will continue to raise more awareness through community policing efforts this month.

Of the 196 reports of crimes against women, 20 per cent were sexual offences and 80 per cent were assault related offences, 53 of which occurred in domestic settings.

“Although the overall average monthly crime rate has decreased over the previous five years, we remain persistent in our outreach to our community policing partners to address specific crimes against women and children that often take place in domestic settings.”

“Divisional Police commanders are conducting their divisional operations with the aim of strengthening crime prevention initiatives though community policing.”

Meanwhile crimes against children recorded a 3 per cent decrease with 110 reported cases.

The Western and Northern Division statistics on crimes against children recorded increases of 2 per cent and 150 per cent respectively.

The Western Division recorded 42 reports of crimes against children in March this year compared to 41 for the same period last year, whereas the Northern Division recorded 20 reports compared to 8 for the same period last year.

22 per cent of the 110 reports were domestic related where 74 of the victims were girls and 36 were boys.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
