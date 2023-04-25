Crown Princess of Denmark arrives

Her Royal Highness (HRH), Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth of Denmark arrived in Fiji yesterday on her first official visit.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka received the Crown Princess on her arrival at the Nadi International Airport and Nausori International Airport respectively.

Crown Princess Mary is accompanied by Denmark’s Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Dan Jørgensen.

This historic royal visit to our shores demonstrates the friendship between our two nations and it will further strengthen Fiji and Denmark’s cooperation in key development priorities such as climate change, women and girl empowerment, health, and awareness.

Crown Princess Mary had been patron of the UNFPA since 2010. She passionately advocates for health, gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

The royal visit from Denmark coincides with the United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Executive Director, Dr. Natalia Kanem’s official mission to Fiji.

A traditional welcoming ceremony will be accorded by the Fiji Government to welcome the Crown Princess and the UNFPA Executive Director Dr Kanem today.

Crown Princess Mary will then proceed to the State House to pay a courtesy call to His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

The Danish delegation will be in the country for the next two days.