Crusaders beaten in Super Rugby Pacific opener

Replacement fly-half Josh Ioane kicked two late penalties as the Chiefs registered a 33-29 victory over champions, the Crusaders in the opening match of Super Rugby Pacific 2024 season tonight.

The Chiefs dominated the first half and 27-10 at the break after scoring tries through flanker Kaylum Boshier, scrum-half Xavier Roe and winger Nanai-Seturo while Fijian winger Sevu Reece scored the lone five-pointer for the Crusaders.

But it was a different story after the break as great hands from fly-half Rivez Reihana, who later went off injured, saw Fihaki cross before Crusaders skipper Barrett stretched out to touch down and make it 27-22.

Fihaki, in for All Blacks star Will Jordan who will miss the Super Rugby season through injury then burst through a huge hole and scorched over to level the scores with 10 minutes left.

The conversion put the Crusaders ahead before Ioane, a second-half replacement for Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie, held his nerve to fire over two penalties and decisively wrestle back the lead.