Saturday, February 24, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Crusaders beaten in Super Rugby Pacific opener

Replacement fly-half Josh Ioane kicked two late penalties as the Chiefs registered a 33-29 victory over champions, the Crusaders in the opening match of Super Rugby Pacific 2024 season tonight.

The Chiefs dominated the first half and 27-10 at the break after scoring tries through flanker Kaylum Boshier, scrum-half Xavier Roe and winger Nanai-Seturo while Fijian winger Sevu Reece scored the lone five-pointer for the Crusaders.

But it was a different story after the break as great hands from fly-half Rivez Reihana, who later went off injured, saw Fihaki cross before Crusaders skipper Barrett stretched out to touch down and make it 27-22.

Fihaki, in for All Blacks star Will Jordan who will miss the Super Rugby season through injury then burst through a huge hole and scorched over to level the scores with 10 minutes left.

The conversion put the Crusaders ahead before Ioane, a second-half replacement for Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie, held his nerve to fire over two penalties and decisively wrestle back the lead.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

49 complaints against driving schoo...

The Consumer Council of Fiji has registered 49 complaints against t...
Football

Begg heads to Auckland for trials

Bula Boys attacker Nabil Begg flew out of the country last night to...
Rugby

Fijiana suffer loss in Vancouver 7s...

Fijiana suffered a 21-17 loss to the USA in its opening match of th...
Rugby

Asofa-Solomona humbled after villag...

Damaging Melbourne Storm runner Nelson Asofa-Solomona feels very mu...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

49 complaints against driving sc...

News
The Consum...

Begg heads to Auckland for trial...

Football
Bula Boys ...

Fijiana suffer loss in Vancouver...

Rugby
Fijiana su...

Asofa-Solomona humbled after vil...

Rugby
Damaging M...

Rt Cakobau Park matches postpone...

Rugby
The openin...

Historic NRL fixture sparks visi...

Rugby
Fiji is ge...

Popular News

Solomon Islanders light up DFPL

Football
Close to a...

NDP consultations continue this ...

News
Deputy Pri...

Call for independent investigati...

News
The Human ...

Asofa-Solomona humbled after vil...

Rugby
Damaging M...

Chaudhry supports call for 2022 ...

News
Former Pri...

Vuidreketi is Fiji’s Ambas...

News
His Excell...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

49 complaints against driving schools