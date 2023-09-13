Wednesday, September 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Current State Land Act lacks merit: AG

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says due to challenges and difficulties faced as a result of amendments, the State Land (Amendment) Bill 2023 seeks to remove some of the amendments made in 2021 and 2022.

Speaking on his motion on the State Lands (Amendment) Bill, Turaga said it provides for the administration of State Land-In 2021 and Sections 13 of the Act was amended by the State Land Budget (Amendment) Act 2021 to remove the requirement of pinning consent from the Director of Lands for any mortgage, charge, pledge, caveat or for any such lease to be dealt with by any court of law or other process of any court of law.

Turaga said the 2021 Amendment Act also amended Section 13 of the Act to provide the consent of the Director and can only be refused when there is a breach of any lease condition or where such application to deal with the land is not in accordance with the law.

He said in 2022, Section 16 of the Act was amended by the State Land (Amendment) Act to empower the Director to re-enter land and cancel land lease, licence or approve any notice of lease in an instance where occupants of the land have as a result of dispossession land or due to political upheaval or cancellation or non-renewal of the leases or licenses resort to seek refuge on the land for which they were not lessees under the Act.

“In these instances, the lessees permitted such persons to use the land; it did not obtain the consent of the Director of Lands, making the arrangement unlawful under the Act. Therefore, the Director may re-enter land and cancel the lease, lessors who approve the notice of lease.”

The Attorney-General also said that pursuant to Standing Orders 51, the State Land (Amendment) Bill 2023 be considered by Parliament without delay; that the Bill be passed through one stage at a single sitting of Parliament; that the Bill must not be referred to a Standing Committee or other Committee of Parliament and that the Bill must be debated and voted upon by Parliament tomorrow.

Responding to the motion, Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya said: “I think the standard response to this is again the use of ‘Order 51’, I think enough has been said on it, but we do raise objection to it being used in Parliament time and time again without actual reason and without them showing the actual hurry as required with respect to these particular amendments.”

Koya said, in short, they do object to the use of Order 51.

However, Turaga said he had articulated the urgency of this matter – This is also consequential to the earlier Bill which now enact in relation to i-Taukei Land.

The motion will be debated tomorrow.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

FSC conducts review of venue use ra...

The Fiji Sports Council is currently conducting a comprehensive rev...
NRL

Sims adamant Storm will beat Rooste...

Veteran Fiji Bati lock Tariq Sims is adamant the Melbourne Storm wi...
News

Fugitives wanted, not Grace Road Gr...

Minister for Immigration and Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua says that...
News

Parliament to debate Local Governme...

The Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2023 seeks to amend the Local...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FSC conducts review of venue use...

Sports
The Fiji S...

Sims adamant Storm will beat Roo...

NRL
Veteran Fi...

Fugitives wanted, not Grace Road...

News
Minister f...

Parliament to debate Local Gover...

News
The Local ...

3 appointments to Police Command...

News
Acting Com...

Junior Kulas aim for strong star...

Football
After goin...

Popular News

Civil servants to adopt health c...

News
The Minist...

GPE to fund National Education S...

News
Minister f...

Fiji U23 developing for 2026 WC ...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Only Easter weekend for religiou...

Football
Fiji Footb...

We want to repeat 2016 feat, say...

Football
Wellington...

Court allows Sayed-Khaiyum to tr...

News
The Magist...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

FSC conducts review of venue use rates 